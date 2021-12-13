A Look inside Taylor Swift’s 32nd Birthday Celebration

Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday with some of her close friends, including the HAIM sisters, Diana Silvers, and Gracie Abrams.

Taylor took to social media to share two photos from her joint birthday celebration with Alana Haim. Referencing her hit song “22,” she wrote on Instagram, “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30.”

Swift made sure people were aware that she followed COVID-19 safety protocols, adding, “Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂.”

It looks like Taylor’s birthday cake was made from a photo of her as a child wearing a “Little Mermaid” shirt.

HAIM posted a pic of Swift and Alana posing by the birthday cakes. The group wrote, “it’s sagittarius szn ♐️ happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!”

Alana showed her love for Taylor on Instagram Story by reposting her Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Sagittarius queen!! I love you so much.”

Gracie posted a selfie with Taylor and Diana. She captioned the pic, “Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift.”

