Madonna vs. 50 Cent and... Nancy Reagan?! in Weekend Twitter Wars

It was a busy weekend for Madonna, her stans, her haters, and innocent bystanders, as the Queen of Pop clapped back at 50 Cent over his "ageist" insults and was drawn into a bizarre battle vs. the late Nancy Reagan.

First, using a cute avatar filter, Madonna, 63, zinged 50 Cent, 46, in a long Instagram video, calling out his "bullsh-t" apology after the rapper mocked her sexy selfies last week. In his initial comments, 50 wrote, “Yo this is the funniest s—t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.”

When Madonna complained, he replied, "I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

But Madonna dismantled his words, explaining why his apology was empty.

“Your apology is fake, it’s bulls–t and it’s not valid,” she said calmly. “It’s not hard to find footage of me and you hanging out... An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks."

She went on the shade him by stating her feelings could not have been hurt because he was "not coming from an enlightened place," and schooled him on how everyone knows he (and she) do, in fact, benefit from social media.

“Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you,” she tossed in, killing with kindness. “I hope that one day, you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best.”

Whew! If 50 Cent didn't feel like a quarter after that, there's just no getting through to him.

In the meantime, conservative influencer Ben Shapiro's sister Abigail Shapiro, who posts under the name Classically Abby, bit off more than she could chew when she posted on Twitter a side-by-side of Madonna and late first lady Nancy Reagan, both images showing the women in their early sixties.

"This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?"

For the comparison, she used one of Madonna's recent sexy selfies and a staid image of Reagan with her family.

The question was set up to favor Reagan, but many just said no to the premise. Though Madonna is often shredded on social media, she seemed to be far and away the preferred choice in an unexpected twist, with thousands of commenters (almost 10K by late Sunday) pointing out X-rated rumors about Reagan's Hollywood starlet days, chastising her for her non-response to the AIDS crisis in comparison to Madonna's AIDS advocacy, and/or complaining about the very concept of an either/or choice when it comes to how women can present themselves.

Madonna did not directly address the Reagan brouhaha, instead posting comfy-looking images of herself at home, writing, "In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be."