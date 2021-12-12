Mexican Icon Vicente Fernández Dies at 81 — Ricky Martin, Maluma & More React

Getty Images

Four months after a serious fall left him on a ventilator, Mexican musical legend Vicente Fernández, 81, has died. His death was announced Sunday by his official Instagram.

Current star Maluma posted a throwback selfie with his idol, writing, "He'll continue being 'THE KING.' Sending a hug filled with strength to his family whom I love."

Ricky Martin called the singer "an angel to me his entire life. He loved me and I loved him. Whenever I went to Guadalajara, he'd come to my concerts and go. The only thing that makes my soul feel better in this moment is that every time that we saw each other, I told him how important he was to me. All my love and strength to his family and everyone suffering this great loss."

Gloria Estefan, George Strait and Alejandro Sanz also chimed in with their words of regret over "the King's" passing.

Fernández was an icon in Mexico and a potent touring act in the U.S. until just a few years ago, when he retired in 2016. He ecorded over 50 albums, winning three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys.

Born February 17, 1940, in Jalisco, Mexico, he began his recording career at the end of the '60s, fast becoming the most famous ranchero singer of all time.

He also found time to act in a number of movies, and was considered a sex symbol into old age.