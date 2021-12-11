Health & Beauty December 11, 2021
'Bridgerton' Gives Good Face with New Pat McGrath Labs Beauty Collab!
Gift yourself a little post-holidays beauty bomb with the new "Bridgerton" X Pat McGrath Labs makeup line inspired by the Shondaland/Netflix hit series!
The first-ever beauty collab for the series is coming December 26 to PatMcGrath.com, and is described as "a modern, royal cosmetics collection that flatters every skin tone."
McGrath says of her creation, "Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton. I created a Limited Edition Cosmetic Collection inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in Season 1. I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio, and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging.”
MTHRSHIP Eye Palette — a limited edition eye shadow kit retailing for $65 — is packed with a queen's ransom of six colors: luminous pink satin, velvety plum taupe-matte, iridescent blue astral, platinum rose metallic, brilliant berry satin, and opalescent champagne highlight, all of which McGrath promises are "alight with soirée-ready sparkle."
The Divine Blush + Glow Trio — a limited edition blush kit on sale for $52 — features gel-based powder offering multidimensional color and radiance. "Blushing beauty meets modern majesty," McGrath notes.
Finally, Skin Fetish — a limited edition for $60 — offers a pearl-infused gel powder highlighter that is meant to be highly customizable.
All three will be sold at PatMcGrath.com beginning December 26, just in time to pretty up your 2022!