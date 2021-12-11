'And Just Like That...' Death Shocker Explained by Series Creator Michael Patrick King: SPOILERS

Getty Images

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! Do not keep reading if you have not yet watched the first episode of "And Just Like That..."

“And Just Like That...” has been making headlines since its premiere this week on HBO Max.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause talked with creator Michael Patrick King to get his explanation of the biggest surprise of the first episode — the shocking death of Carrie’s husband, Big, who died of a heart attack after taking his 1,000th Peloton ride.

Saying the decision to kill Big had nothing to do with actor Chris Noth's schedule, King said, “It was a story decision. It was really about creating something that was bold that would shift the landscape for Carrie Bradshaw, and also I wanted to explore the idea: is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?”

He added of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, “In theory, this character that people have grown to relate to and love suffering a loss… as sad and upsetting as that is, as a viewer, it’s not real, so you get to sort of experience that in a fiction way and not a reality way.”

"This is really about someone challenging themselves. What is the significant relationship you find with yourself…? We want to give her a proper healing, a proper journey…" he went on. "I don’t want the audience to think I want them to feel bad… I’m not leading them into a dark forest and leaving them there — Carrie has a lamp, she’s gonna get us all out.”

King also teased, “There will be many obstacles along the way for Carrie to find love again.”

Wasn't it a huge risk to kill off a beloved character like Big? King told "Extra" it was, but said, “It’s daring what we did, but 'Sex and the City' is always daring.”