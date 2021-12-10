'Survivor' Winner Natalie Anderson Engaged to Devin Perez

“Survivor: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water” champion Natalie Anderson and her beau Devin Perez are leveling up in their relationship!

On Wednesday, Natalie announced their engagement. She wrote, “What happens in Vegas.. 👀❤️‍🔥🎰.”

In one of the photos she posted, Natalie is seen flashing her engagement ring!

After seeing Natalie post, “Survivor” winner Adam Klein commented, “Congratulations Natalie!!!!! So happy for you!!!!”

The news comes nearly a year after Anderson revealed that she suffered a miscarriage after she exited “The Challenge: Double Agents.”

Earlier this year, she told Us Weekly, “I went through a miscarriage, and it was really difficult because I had just kind of come to peace with leaving the game and saying goodbye to the competition of the challenge, which I love, came back home and changed my mindset into this new journey. And that was then taken away from me. It was hard for me.”

She added, “I just did everything I needed to do to make peace with what had happened and embrace the difficulty of everything, but also use it as a way to strengthen my bond with my boyfriend.”

Natalie and Devin have been together for more than two years.