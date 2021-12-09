Partners December 09, 2021
Shop the Latest Holiday Deals in our Joyus Boutique
The savings continue with this week’s Joyus Boutique deals!
Treat yourself to an affordable electric toothbrush that works! The AquaSonic can remove up to 10 times more plaque, has whitening mode, and comes with 8 Dupont brush heads. Here’s an amazing way to stay cozy outdoors! This winter jacket will protect you from wind, rain, or snow with its insulated layer and built-in heating panels. Need a white elephant gift? Grab a voucher for 2 pairs of Pocket Socks. They have zippered storage for valuables and come in fun colors and patterns that the recipient can choose themselves.
Take a look as Sadie Murray breaks down these items further!
All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!