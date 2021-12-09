‘OITNB’ Star Jackie Cruz Expecting Twins!

Getty Images

Jackie Cruz is going to be a mom… of twins!

The “Orange Is the New Black” star and her husband Fernando Garcia are expecting a boy and a girl, she tells People. See the exclusive pics of her baby bump here.

Jackie shared, "It's been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly. I've been working on it for a few years. I've had some issues with fertility."

Opening up further about her motherhood journey, she said, "Going to doctors, they want you to take all this medicine. My husband, he's really into just being natural and believing that you can do it. I was against it. I was like, 'No, I want this now.' But he was like, 'No, come on. Give your body a chance. This is what the woman is made for.' But some people are different. Some people have to take fertility [medication], but we wanted to try natural first. And of course, if that didn't work, there were other avenues."

They decided to head to Mexico, where Garcia is from, to "detox a little bit and get away from all the stress."

During that time she learned she was pregnant, "I was already detoxing. I was like, maybe, three months [along] or something. I didn't even know and I didn't see it, but I was a little bit emotional. I just thought that was normal. I did miss my period, but I was just in the moment, nurturing my body, my soul, meditating and believing. Like, I would go to the ocean and pray to my God... And when I believed I was pregnant, I was literally pregnant and I didn't know."

Cruz is loving being pregnant. "I've just been learning a lot about my body and you know what? I feel so sexy,” adding that she’s "never felt so comfortable in my body."

She went on, "It's so weird. I walk around naked in the house because underwear bothers me now. My husband's like, 'I like this new you.' I mean, we live in the middle of the jungle, so it's not like people are looking through our window. But it's been such a great experience. I've never felt so comfortable in my body. This is scary. I like being pregnant. This could happen again."

The actress is due early next year and hoping to have two more children down the road. "That has always been my dream, to just have a big family. My husband feels the same,” she said.

She wouldn’t mind having twins again either, saying, "God already started. I'm getting two in one, two for the price of one, right? So who knows if I could do this one more time and I have four. Once I give birth, I'll find out how to do this again. But my husband is just like, 'It's going be smooth sailing. Don't worry. Everything is gonna be smooth sailing.'"

Jackie is planning to ask friend Ashley Graham for some twins advice. The model is currently pregnant with twin boys.

"Since Ashley Graham is a friend of mine, I wanted to hit her up because she doesn't know yet,” she said. “We have a call in place. But she's also pregnant with twins. I wanted to know like, 'Hey, what are you getting? Like, what is your stroller vibe? What's your plan for them?'"