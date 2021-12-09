Geena Davis & Reza Jarrahy Finalize Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage

Getty

There is a new development in Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy’s bitter split.

People reports they have finalized their divorce, and docs filed December 3 in L.A. state Geena and Reza both agreed details "shall not be disclosed by them to any third parties."

The exes have three children together, daughter Alizeh Keshvar, 19, and twins Kaiis Steven and Kian William, 17.

People reports the minor children will change their last names from Davis-Jarrahy to Jarrahy and Davis will now be a second middle name.

Geena and Reza wed in 2001, and he filed for divorce in 2018 citing irreconcilable differences. He claimed at the time that they had separated in 2017.

Davis has maintained that they were never legally married. In court documents from 2018, she stated that they intentionally never filed for a marriage license and that the union was not legally binding.

The docs also claim that the couple kept their taxes, bank accounts, and credit cards separate and that they didn't own property together.

At the time Jarrahy filed for divorce, he was requesting spousal support, as well as joint legal and physical custody of their three children. Their daughter is now an adult.