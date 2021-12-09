Common Reveals What Caused Tiffany Haddish Split

News broke last week that Common and Tiffany Haddish had split, and now he’s explaining what happened.

Page Six obtained a clip from his interview with Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored,” in which Common opens up about his ex.

The Oscar winner starts off praising his ex-girlfriend, saying, “First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

He goes on, “We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man.”

Common explains that once the busy stars had to return to work after the COVID-19 lockdown, their schedules took a toll. “I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he says. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

Life became hard “to balance… and keep the relationship fair,” he says, revealing the breakup was “a mutual thing.”

They still care for each other, they just “didn’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

“I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings.”

Tiffany first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 on Steve-O’s podcast “Wild Ride.”

Just a few months ago, Tiffany opened up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about Common.

Cheslie asked if Haddish would describe them as “soul mates?” Tiffany, always telling it like it is, replied, “I wouldn’t say all that… I don’t even know if that’s a real thing… I’ve been married and divorced. I believe people are there at the right time they are there for you… Maybe there’s multiple soul mates.”