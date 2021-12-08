Marques Houston & Miya Dickey Welcome First Child

“Sister, Sister” star Marques Houston, 40, and wife Miya Dickey, 20, are first-time parents!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Houston broke the news that they welcomed a baby girl, who they named Zara.

He told Us Weekly, “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason. She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name.”

Of parenthood, Houston admitted, “It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”

The news comes as a big surprise since the pair never announced they were expecting.

Last summer, Houston and Dickey tied the knot at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California.

Over a year ago, Houston revealed that he met his love “at a Jehovah's Witness convention” in 2018 after she “became friends” with his manager Chris Stokes' daughter, Chrissy.