‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Getty Images

Former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Skilyr Hicks has died at 23.

Her mother Jodi spoke out to TMZ, saying Skilyr’s body was found at the home of a friend in Liberty, South Carolina.

Hicks’ cause of death is unknown, but her mother told the site that the singer-songwriter suffered from mental health issues, depression, and substance abuse.

Praising her daughter, she said Skilyr used her music to help others, adding, "She will live on through her music."