Award Shows December 07, 2021
People’s Choice Award Winners 2021 — The List!
Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson are just a few of the stars who took home People’s Choice Awards this year. Keep reading for the full list of winners!
The Movie of 2021
“Black Widow”
The Comedy Movie of 2021
“Free Guy”
The Action Movie of 2021
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
The Drama Movie of 2021
“Cruella”
The Family Movie of 2021
“Luca”
The Male Movie Star of 2021
Dwayne Johnson
The Female Movie Star of 2021
Scarlett Johansson
The Drama Movie Star of 2021
Kevin Hart
The Comedy Movie Star of 2021
Dwayne Johnson
The Action Movie Star of 2021
Simu Liu
The Show of 2021
“Loki”
The Drama Show of 2021
“Grey’s Anatomy”
The Comedy Show of 2021
“Never Have I Ever”
The Reality Show of 2021
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
The Competition Show of 2021
“The Voice”
The Male Tv Star of 2021
Tom Hiddleston
The Female Tv Star of 2021
Ellen Pompeo
The Drama Tv Star of 2021
Chase Stokes
The Comedy Tv Star of 2021
Selena Gomez
The Daytime Talk Show of 2021
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
The Competition Contestant of 2021
JoJo Siwa
The Reality TV Star of 2021
Khloé Kardashian
The Bingeworthy Show of 2021
“Squid Game”
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021
“Lucifer”
The Male Artist of 2021
Lil Nas X
The Female Artist of 2021
Adele
The Group of 2021
BTS
The Song of 2021
“Butter”
The Album of 2021
“Sour”
The Country Artist of 2021
Blake Shelton
The Latin Artist of 2021
Bad Bunny
The New Artist of 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
The Music Video of 2021
“Butter”
The Collaboration Song of 2021
“STAY”
The Social Star of 2021
Britney Spears
The Pop Special of 2021
“Friends: The Reunion”
The Comedy Act of 2021
“Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour”
The Game Changer of 2021
Simone Biles
The Pop Podcast of 2021
“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”