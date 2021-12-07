Award Shows December 07, 2021

People’s Choice Award Winners 2021 — The List!

Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson are just a few of the stars who took home People’s Choice Awards this year. Keep reading for the full list of winners!

The Movie of 2021

“Black Widow”

The Comedy Movie of 2021

“Free Guy”

The Action Movie of 2021

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

The Drama Movie of 2021

“Cruella”

The Family Movie of 2021

“Luca”

The Male Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson

The Female Movie Star of 2021

Scarlett Johansson

The Drama Movie Star of 2021

Kevin Hart

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson

The Action Movie Star of 2021

Simu Liu

The Show of 2021

“Loki”

The Drama Show of 2021

“Grey’s Anatomy”

The Comedy Show of 2021

“Never Have I Ever”

The Reality Show of 2021

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

The Competition Show of 2021

“The Voice”

The Male Tv Star of 2021

Tom Hiddleston

The Female Tv Star of 2021

Ellen Pompeo

The Drama Tv Star of 2021

Chase Stokes

The Comedy Tv Star of 2021

Selena Gomez

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Competition Contestant of 2021

JoJo Siwa

The Reality TV Star of 2021

Khloé Kardashian

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

“Squid Game”

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021

“Lucifer”

The Male Artist of 2021

Lil Nas X

The Female Artist of 2021

Adele

The Group of 2021

BTS

The Song of 2021

“Butter”

The Album of 2021

“Sour”

The Country Artist of 2021

Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

The New Artist of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

The Music Video of 2021

“Butter”

The Collaboration Song of 2021

“STAY”

The Social Star of 2021

Britney Spears

The Pop Special of 2021

“Friends: The Reunion”

The Comedy Act of 2021

“Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour”

The Game Changer of 2021

Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2021

“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”

