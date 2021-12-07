Nicole Kidman Talks Honoring Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos,’ Gushes Over Her Daughters

Nicole Kidman looked glamorous as she hit the “Being the Ricardos” premiere in L.A. Monday, speaking with “Extra” Special Correspondent Samantha Harris on the red carpet.

Kidman plays comedy icon Lucille Ball in the film, with Javier Bardem as Ball’s husband and business partner Desi Arnaz.

Nicole said hearing the couple’s daughter Lucie Arnaz is raving about her performance is “a huge relief.”

She explained, “That is something that Javier and I want to honor. We wanted to honor her parents.”

Kidman went on, “But at the same time, you want it to be a true depiction of who they are so that people watching it go, ‘Oh, okay…’ Aaron [Sorkin]’s really gone in there, he’s done them proud, but at the same time he has been very true to their spirits… They're compelling, fascinating… people and at the same time — they are human.”

Lucy and Desi divorced after 20 years, but Nicole and husband Keith Urban are going strong after 15. What is the secret to their lasting union? “I just really like him and I love him — I got both.”

The couple have two daughters, who proud mama Nicole also gushed over, telling Samantha, “They’re unbelievably supportive. Whenever I can, I say thank you to them privately and publicly… They are special people.”