John Goodman Shows Off 200-Lb. Weight Loss

Actor John Goodman is looking good!

He stepped out in L.A. for TUBI’s “The Freak Brothers” experience at Fred Segal, showing off his svelte figure.

The star, who once tipped the scales at 400 lbs., has reportedly lost 200 over the years.

John, 69, looked great in a layered look — a blue collared shirt, orange sweater, and a blazer paired with blue jeans — as he posed with co-star Pete Davidson.

Back in 2017, Goodman told ABC he was used to losing weight, but then putting it back on again.

“In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 lbs., and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits… This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore.”

He also told AARP in 2018 that he was focusing on portion control, saying, “I was just shoving everything into my mouth.”

The “Roseanne” and “The Conners” alum took it the extra mile and hired personal trainer Mackie Shilstone to help him stay fit. Shilstone spoke out to Us Weekly in 2015 after John had dropped his first 100 lbs.