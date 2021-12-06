Bode Miller & Wife Morgan Welcome Baby Girl

Getty Images

It’s a girl for Bode Miller and wife Morgan!

People reports the couple welcomed a daughter on November 26. She weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 22.25”.

The little one was born at their California home with the help of their midwife Lindsey Meehleis. See the pics!

So far, Bode, 44, an Morgan, 34, have not chosen a name.

The couple told People, "She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full.”

The Olympic skier and his wife are already parents to Nash, 6, Easton, 3, and twin boys Asher and Aksel, 2. Their daughter Emeline drowned in 2018 at 19 months old. Bode also has Dace, 13, and Nate, 8, from previous relationships.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May. Bode told People at the time, "We're finally on our last pregnancy,” and Morgan added, “We're at the finish line."

Bode went on, "After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl. You know, there's obviously no replacing kids. All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.' "

Morgan explained, “We have a lot of attention and a lot of love to give, but we feel like this will be the last one for us to be able to put all of ourselves into.”