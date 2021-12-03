Partners December 03, 2021
Win It! The Perfect Gift for Gamers from Western Digital
We’ve got the perfect gift for the gamers in your life from Western Digital!
“Extra” is giving the WD_BLACK™ D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox™ to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!
The drive is built to complement the Xbox console gaming experience and offers accelerated speeds in a compact Xbox-inspired design. It also allows gamers to spend more time playing games and less time deleting them with the expanded storage for up to 50 games.
Learn more at WesternDigital.com.
Giveaway ends on December 17, 2021.