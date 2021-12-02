Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals Who She Listens to Most on Spotify

Hailie Jade and her dad Eminem have a similar taste in music!

Hailie, 25, shared her 2021 Spotify Wrapped year-end review on TikTok, revealing her dad was the one she listened to the most.

She shared the info with a cute TikTok video of herself mouthing the words of Wendy Osefo on an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” saying, "What? Am I a Nicki fan? Pull up in the Sri Lanka, what!"

Across the screen it said, "Do you listen to your dad's music?" followed by "What??? Do I listen to my dad's music? I think my dad's gone crazy."

Next, it cuts to a screen that states, “Your top artist was Eminem. You were in the top 3% of their listeners this year.”