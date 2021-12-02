Celebrity News December 02, 2021
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals Who She Listens to Most on Spotify
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Hailie Jade and her dad Eminem have a similar taste in music!
Hailie, 25, shared her 2021 Spotify Wrapped year-end review on TikTok, revealing her dad was the one she listened to the most.
She shared the info with a cute TikTok video of herself mouthing the words of Wendy Osefo on an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” saying, "What? Am I a Nicki fan? Pull up in the Sri Lanka, what!"
Across the screen it said, "Do you listen to your dad's music?" followed by "What??? Do I listen to my dad's music? I think my dad's gone crazy."
Next, it cuts to a screen that states, “Your top artist was Eminem. You were in the top 3% of their listeners this year.”
She included the caption, "Top 3% 💀.”