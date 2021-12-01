‘Tis the Season to Make Memories with IHG Rewards and Santa Suite Retreats!

Celebrate the holidays with travel — the gift that keeps on giving!

IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Biggest Member Event is happening now through December 6. IHG Rewards members can enjoy 25% off when using Points & Cash and a special rate discount when booking stays at all properties through February 2022. Head to IHG.com to sign up and become a member!

That’s not all, IHG Hotels & Resorts teamed up with the real magic of Coca-Cola to give the ultimate gift this holiday season — travel and togetherness — with unique Santa-inspired suites at InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. Santa Suite Retreats can be booked by both IHG Rewards members and non-members starting December 9.