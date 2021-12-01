Sandra Bullock Talks Life at Home with Her Kids, Being the ‘Mother Hen’ on ‘The Unforgivable’

It was an L.A. night out for Sandra Bullock at the premiere of her Netflix movie “The Unforgivable.”

“Extra’s” Special Correspondent Samantha Harris caught up with Sandra on the red carpet, where she talked about the film and life with her kids Louis, 11, and Laila, 8.

The Oscar winner plays an ex-con trying to reconnect with her little sister in “The Unforgivable,” and Bullock is not only starring in the film, she produced it.

Samantha commented, “You can tell this is your baby.”

Bullock replied, “Yeah, I mean, I like being a mom. I like being a mother hen. I like bringing that game to work… I tell them what to do, how to live their life. That's what I like to do: be bossy.”

Harris asked, “Are you bossy at home, too?”

Sandra insisted, “Oh, yes. Oh, God, yes. Beyond. I'm the bad cop most of the time.”

Samantha wondered, “Why is it that we moms have to be the bad cop? I'm done being the bad cop.”

“If I wasn't, there would be no order,” Sandra observed.

Revealing the role her boyfriend Bryan Randall has, she said, “So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I'm the one they want to snuggle and sleep with — my bad cop might not be so bad.” Sandra said she tries to be the fun mom sometimes but “then something goes south and the bad cop has to come out again.”

Sandra, who adopted both of her kids, recently appeared on “Red Table Talk” to discuss motherhood and racism. She told Samantha, “I hope one day everyone can see with different eyes so they don't see a difference. You know what I mean?… I hope one day it changes. It will. It will.”

But at home, she wouldn’t change anything. Samantha asked if Louis was interested in watching his mom’s films. She said, “Not at all. ‘Cause I'm not in a Spider-Man costume… I'm just not anyone, really. I'm just the mom. And I'm okay with that. I'm actually okay with that.”

Samantha went on, “You recently said that when you're away from home your kids miss you, but when you're at home they just find you annoying. What annoys them the most about you?”

Bullock, 57, quipped, “My presence, I think. Just that I'm there… I'll say... ‘I know I'm annoying, old mom,’ and my children will both stop and go... ‘You're not old. And you're not annoying…’ I can be irritating. I'm a little gnat, but my kids actually like me.”

Harris said, “My little one on the drive here was literally texting me with questions to ask you.”

Reading the questions from Samantha’s phone, Sandra said, “’What distracts you at home?’ My children. ‘How do you manage your time and kids’ schedules?’ Big eraser boards. I literally have, sadly, big eraser schedules on the kitchen table that I navigate.”

Smiling at a question about taking a break, Sandra said, “What is the break you speak of? What is decompress? What is that word? Not familiar with either one of those. But I wouldn't have it any other way. I literally would not want to be anywhere but in the chaos of my home.”