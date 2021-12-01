Listen to Country’s Biggest Stars Read ‘The Night Before Christmas’

In honor of the holidays, some of Hollywood and music’s biggest names are joining forces for a podcast special!

The first visual podcast experience from iHeartMedia — with the help of Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen, Old Dominion, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood — will feature stars reading from Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” popularly known as “The Night Before Christmas.”

Other stars to take part in the podcast experience include Jon Bon Jovi, Paris Hilton, Bethenny Frankel and Michelle Williams!

The podcast experience will allow readers to follow along with on-screen illustrations while celebrities read the poem in their own unique style.

More than 40 episodes with 40+ celebrities are being released ahead of the Christmas holiday.