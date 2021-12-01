Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Attend Virgil Abloh Tribute Together in Miami

Richie Akiva/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited in Miami Tuesday night to honor late designer Virgil Abloh at his final Luis Vuitton show.

Abloh, who was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection for the past three years and the CEO of Off-White, died over the weekend after a secret cancer battle. He was 41.

Exes Kim and Kanye sat front row at the show with daughter North, 8, to celebrate Virgil’s life and legacy along with his Spring/Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear presentation.

The tribute took place at Miami’s Marine Stadium and included the fashion show as well as special touches like a giant red Louis Vuitton hot air balloon and sand sculpture in Abloh’s likeness.

Kim, Kanye and North stopped for a photo with the statue, which was posted by Butter Group CEO Richie Akiva.