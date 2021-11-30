Steven Spielberg Praises the Late Stephen Sondheim’s Work on Original ‘West Side Story’

Steven always wanted to recreate the classic Broadway show-turned-film, saying of the new version’s most famous cast member, “Rita Moreno is a bridge across several legacies, and now she’s playing Valentina in our movie and we’re lucky to have her… This is really something I heard at 10 years old. My mom and dad bought the album, the original cast album, and I listened to it… And we’ve been singing this at home since my kids were really little. It was just a matter of time before I kind of take a big, deep breath and see if I could get the rights.”