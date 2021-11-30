Celebrity News November 30, 2021
Reality Couple Evelyn Cormier & David Vázquez Zermeño Split
“90 Day Fiancé” stars Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are over after four years of marriage.
Cormier told In Touch that she is “divorcing David.”
As for what went wrong, Evelyn is accusing David of abuse. She told Us Weekly, “I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship. This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality.”
David has “completely” denied the allegations. He told In Touch, “Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details.”
They appeared on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé.”
The pair have been the subject of split rumors since last year. Explaining why she didn’t feature David on her Instagram, Evelyn said, “There’s been a lot of rumors and a lot of comments. David is a very private person and I just try to respect that. My page is mostly for my music.”
Earlier this year, Evelyn told People magazine, “It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring. And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise.”