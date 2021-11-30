New ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Trailer! Midge Is Ready to Be a Headliner

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video

The trailer for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 just dropped!

In the clip, viewers see comedian Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) aka Mrs. Maisel at the diner with her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) as they discuss the comic’s future.

It is 1960, and leading up to this point Midge has been slowly building her career with stand-up gigs and opening-act spot.

Now, Midge insists, “No more opening-act gigs… I will only do gigs where I can say what I want.” Susie points out she’s not the famous Lenny Bruce, and the comedian says, “Make me Lenny Bruce, make me a headliner!”

Susie asks, “How am I supposed to do that if I can’t even book you?” Midge replies, “I don’t know. You’re my manager… manage me.”

The trailer ends with Susie telling her, “That’s not how the business works,” and Midge answers, “Then let’s change how the business works.”