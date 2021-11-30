Family Night! Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard’s Daughter Joins Them for Award Show

Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal was among the big winners at the Gotham Awards this year, and her husband Peter Sarsgaard and their daughter Ramona were there to cheer her on!

It was a rare appearance for Ramona, 15, who was all smiles as she snapped a photo alongside her mom.

Th family was decked out, with Gyllenhaal in a sequined gown, Sarsgaard in a black tux, and Ramona in a black silk dress with lace sleeves. Missing was the family’s youngest member, 9-year-old Gloria Ray.

The 31st Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards honored Maggie with Best Feature, Breakthrough Director, and Best Screenplay for her psychological thriller “The Lost Daughter,” starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

During one of her acceptance speeches, she gave a shout-out to another star in the film: her husband Peter.

"There's one other actor who I didn't mention, who is my favorite," she said. "I just want to say, I'm talking about my husband. There's a whole tradition of women who are smart and hot and interesting and support their husbands. And there's not all — there hasn't been much opportunity for smart, hot, interesting men to support their wives. And my husband, I think, is a… what do you call it? He's a groundbreaker."

