Aaron Carter & Fiancée Melanie Martin Split 1 Week After Welcoming Son

It’s over between Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin just days after they welcomed son Prince.

Carter, 33, announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

While he didn’t offer details, he did bring up his estranged sister Angel, accusing Melanie of “speaking to my twin sister behind my back for two years and lied to me about it.”

Aaron, the younger brother of Nick Carter, insisted, “I don’t have a family now. I was deceived and lied too. I can’t believe she betrayed this way. I gave her the world. There’s more to the story then meets the eye. My Heart hurts.”

He said of his son, “Prince doesn’t deserve any of this.”

Aaron and Melanie went public with their relationship in January 2020, and got engaged that summer.

He announced his son’s birth via emergency C-section on November 22, writing on Instagram, "Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.” He went on, “@missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it."