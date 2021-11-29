Watch the Trailer for Colton Underwood’s New Series ‘Coming Out Colton’

Netflix

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for “Coming Out Colton,” an inside look at Colton Underwood’s coming out story.

Colton, a popular member of Bachelor Nation, came out publicly in April during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” following a big breakup with his “Bachelor” girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

Now, he’s ready to share his story of how he grappled with sharing his sexuality. In the trailer, he says, "I didn't want to be gay. And the main voices in my head were just telling me, 'You'll get through this, you'll get through this, you'll get through this.'"

At one point he tells Olympian Gus Kenworthy, "I never thought I was going to come out. I thought I was going to die with this secret.”

What changed his mind? Hinting at his breakup with Randolph, he says, "The reason I'm coming out is because I'm ashamed and I'm sort of mortified of what got me to this position in the first place.”

He later acknowledges he put "a poor girl through [a] hell of my own insecurities,” and his father Scott Underwood, tells him, "Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails."

An emotional Colton tells his mother Donna Underwood he recognized he was "starting to hurt other people outside of just myself."

A church official tells him, "You want to sit down and apologize to make yourself feel better. The best thing you can do is face up to what you've done and find out who the hell you are."

From there, viewers see Colton embracing his life as a gay man. He tells a friend he’s looking for “an emotional connection. I’ve never had one with a man.”

He later says, “Since confronting it, this is the best I’ve ever felt.”

The trailer ends with Colton saying, "Everybody's coming out stories are different. And I'm grateful to be able to add my story to the conversation."