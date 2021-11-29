Television November 29, 2021
Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Playing Miss Hannigan in ‘Annie Live!’
Taraji P. Henson is playing the famous role of Miss Hannigan in the new production of “Annie Live!”
“Extra’s” Special Correspondent Julissa Bermudez spoke with Taraji and her co-star Celina Smith, who plays Annie.
The role of Miss Hanigan was famously played by Carol Burnett 40 years ago, and Taraji said, “As a young, Black artist, studying in college all those years ago, and wanting to be, dreaming to be, I never saw myself as Miss Hannigan because back then, we weren't into this nontraditional casting that we're doing nowadays, which is so beautiful… But going to an HBCU where I was able to play whatever I wanted to, I was certainly up for the challenge and just grateful that they tapped me. I love and have studied the great Carol Burnett… and I just hope I make her proud.”
She added, “I hope I make the franchise proud… ‘Annie’ has been around for a while, you know, and it's such a staple and a lot of our memories and when we think of cinematography or musical theater, it's like a staple for all of us… So, I'm certainly down for the challenge. I'm grateful and I hope I make everybody proud.”
Henson hasn’t spoken to Carol just yet, saying, “No, I'm sending her a nice package… We've been trying to reach out to her, but don't worry, I'm going to get in contact with her. Don't worry… I have to.”
Celina, 12, is still pinching herself over her role and working with Taraji, saying, “I can't even put it into words how much of a blessing it is and how grateful I am to be able to share this experience with Taraji P. Henson. It's so amazing.”
“Annie Live!” airs Thursday on NBC.