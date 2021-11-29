Report: Tiffany Haddish & Common Split

Tiffany Haddish, 41, and Common, 49, have reportedly split, due to their schedules.

A source tells People, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

The stars have yet to confirm the breakup.

The pair, who met on the 2019 film “The Kitchen,” have been linked since August 2020. At the time she confirmed the dating news on Steve-O's podcast “Wild Ride,” gushing over the Oscar winner.

“This is hands-down the best relationship I've ever been in… I'm just way happier and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does, anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

In September, Tiffany opened up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about their relationship.

Cheslie asked if Haddish would describe them as “soul mates?” Tiffany, always telling it like it is, replied, “I wouldn’t say all that… I don’t even know if that’s a real thing… I’ve been married and divorced. I believe people are there at the right time they are there for you… Maybe there’s multiple soul mates.”

She went on, “I’m happy where I am right now, I’m enjoying it. I’m not going to put nothing extra on it. If he want to marry me, he can get me an apartment building.”

Tiffany smiled, joking, “Give me a duplex, an eight-plex, or something! Homegirl will be, ‘What?! I thought you were engaged, where are your carats?’ ‘Carats? Girl, please, I got units…’ This is going to appreciate over time. The ring might lose its value, but land, now that right there… I want a deed — that’s hot!”

Over the summer, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Common about “Never Have I Ever” and asked how he compares to his character Dr. Jackson.