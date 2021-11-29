Cyber Monday Deals on This Week’s Joyus Boutique

If you’re looking for a powerful yet affordable electric toothbrush, try the AquaSonic. It can remove up to 10 times more plaque, has whitening mode, and comes with eight brush heads. This minimalist, multifunction fitness watch monitors temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen level and helps track workout progress in real time. Drones have been hugely popular this holiday season, and this one has GPS and a very cool following feature that tracks your movement to make capturing amazing 4K footage easier than ever.