Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged: 'My Future'

Lindsay Lohan is engaged!

The "Mean Girls" actress, 35, proudly showed off a sparkler on her ring finger in a series of coy photos with fiancé Bader Shammas, 34, captioning them, "My love. My life. My family. My future." She tagged Shammas and included #love and a diamond ring emoji.

Sweetly, Lindsay also tagged her sister Ali and her brother Dakota in the announcement, and Dakota immediately replied, "my best friends!!!"

Her ex-EG Courteny Semel was among early well-wishers, writing, "the best!!"

Shammas — whose IG is private — lives in Dubai (where Lohan has lived for about seven years already), but attended the University of Tampa and the University of South Florida, studying mechanical engineering and finance. His work? "Wealth management," according to LinkedIn.

The two have apparently been together since just before the pandemic hit.

It's been an announcement-packed time for Lohan, who is back to work on a Netflix Christmas rom-com for 2022 with Chord Overstreet of "Glee" fame.

She is also partnering with Studio 71 to develop and produce a podcast. She told her 9.7 million IG followers, "I’m looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries."