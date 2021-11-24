Valerie Bertinelli & Tom Vitale Split After 10 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

It’s over between Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale.

TMZ reports Valerie, 61, filed for a legal separation in L.A. today. She lists "irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and the docs note that the couple has a prenup.

Bertinelli and Vitale tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2011. They have no children together.