Simon Cowell Reflects on Bike Accident… Says He Would Do It All Again

Getty

It has been nearly a year since Simon Cowell broke his back in an electric bike accident, and now he is reflecting on the experience with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

During a sit-down at Simon’s Malibu home, he said he feels lucky he wasn’t paralyzed, sharing, “If it had been another millimeter, then it would have been a different story.”

Making this shocking confession, he told Terri, “Honestly, if I could rewind, I would have gone through the whole thing again. Just because I feel better now.”

Shocked, Terri asked, “Really!?” but Cowell insisted, “Yeah, even though it hurt like hell at the time.”

Now, the “America’s Got Talent” judge is healed and back to working and cycling again. Terri wondered, “Where would you say your most creative space is at home?”

He said, “My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it's an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about 10 miles a day… even though I had an accident on one. That was more an electric motorbike; these are called pedal-assist bikes, and they're brilliant.”

Terri asked, “Did it make you nervous about getting back on the bike again?” but Simon insisted, “No. That expression ‘get back on your bike,’ with me, it was literal.” He went on, “I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more.”

His girlfriend Lauren Silverman is always by his side. Seymour said, “Lauren’s been so amazing through everything… what has her support meant to you?” Simon said, “She’s like my lioness. I mean she was amazing.”

Cowell reflected on “AGT’s” recent winner Dustin Tavella, praising the magician by saying, “His live act is one of the best performances I’ve ever seen on any of these shows.”



Simon is getting ready to bring some incredible “AGT” acts to a brand-new live Las Vegas show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

“It’s going to be an ever-changing cast,” he said. “And people who win or do well on the show in subsequent years they'll end up on the show.”