‘Big Brother’ Star Dan Gheesling & Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby #3

It’s a girl for Dan Gheesling and wife Chelsea!

The “Big Brother” star announced the news on Instagram, writing, “We’re so excited to welcome Celine to our family. Thank you for all of the well wishes and prayers, Mom and baby are doing great.”

The proud papa included a sweet hospital pic with Chelsea and Celine.

He also opened up to E! News, saying, "Chelsea and I are both excited to welcome a third child to our family. We didn't know the gender of the baby heading into the hospital. We are just happy to have another baby."

Dan and Chelsea, who recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary, are also the parents of Desmond, 5, and Miles, 3.

"It will be exciting to see how they adapt to having an infant around the house," he told E!. "They're great kids so it will be fun to experience."