Paul Greene Gets in the Holiday Spirit as He Teases the Hallmark Channel Movie ‘Christmas CEO’

Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media

Actor Paul Greene celebrated his new Hallmark Channel movie “Christmas CEO” by getting into the holiday spirit!

Greene stopped by L.A.’s Build-A-Bear Workshop for their Toys for Tots toy drive, where he teased the new film about a small toy company CEO, played by Marisol Nichols, who has the chance to merge with a big toy company. All she needs to do is get her estranged ex-business partner, played by Greene, to sign off.

Paul, who also chatted about his baby on the way, was joined at the toy drive by Hallmark Channel President and CEO of the Wonya Lucas and Build-A-Bear President and CEO Sharon Price John, who is also an executive producer on the project. Watch!