Lou Cutell, 'Seinfeld's' Assman and Pee-wee's Amazing Larry, Dies at 91

NBC

Lou Cutell, a prolific comic actor with a slew of memorable sitcom roles to his name — he was the mysterious Assman from a classic "Seinfeld" episode — has died at 91.

Friends and family announced Mr. Cutell's passing on social media, with no cause given.

Born in New York City on October 6, 1930, Cutell made his Broadway debut 60 years ago in "The Young Abe Lincoln."

In 1964, Cutell first appeared on TV, on an episode of "The Dick Van Dyke Show." He went on to work mostly in television, including a brief but impactful role as the Assman on the 1995 "Fusilli Jerry" episode of "Seinfeld."

Other guest spots on TV included "The Wild Wild West" (1968), "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" (1972), "Room 222" (1972), "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1974), "Starsky and Hutch" (1976), "The Love Boat" (1977), "The Bob Newhart Show" (1974 & 1978), "Kojak" (1978), "Barney Miller" (1977 & 1982), a recurring role on "Alice" (1983-1984), "Life with Lucy" (1986), "Small Wonder" (1989), "Newhart" (1990), "Knots Landing" (1990), "The Golden Girls" (1991), "The Wonder Years" (1993), "Mad About You" (1993), and "Grey's Anatomy" (2015), his final appearance.

Rarely in movies, Cutell made his debut in "Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster" (1965) and appeared in such movies as the Dustin Hoffman-starring "Little Big Man" (1970), Gene Wilder's "The World's Greatest Lover" (1977), the Chevy Chase-Goldie Hawn caper "Foul Play" (1978), Alan Parker's "Shoot the Moon" (1982), "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989), and — most famously — played Amazing Larry in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (1984).