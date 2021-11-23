Did Katie Thurston Just Confirm Her Relationship with John Hersey?

Getty Images

A month after calling it quits with Blake Moynes, it looks like “The Bachelorette” alum Katie Thurston has a new man!

Us Weekly reports Thurston, 30, is dating John Hersey, 27, who appeared on her season of “The Bachelorette” earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Katie dedicated Taylor Swift’s 2012 song “Begin Again” to Hersey as part of her “12 Days of Messy” challenge.

In “Begin Again,” Taylor sings about falling in love again after a failed relationship.

On the same day, Katie also posted a clip of John's limo entrance from "The Bachelorette." In the clip, she said as John was walking away, "Yeah, that’s my type. I think that’s my type. Did he hear me? Play it cool."

Katie's rep confirmed the "romantic connection," telling Page Six, "It’s known Katie and John became close friends post-season. John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life, and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection.”

In another recent Instagram from this month, which featured individual Polaroids of John and Katie, she quipped, “Y’all getting wild in my DMs.”

Instagram

Katie also shared a photo of John’s dog, writing on Instagram, “Dexter forcing me out the house this morning.”

While Katie sent John home in the second week, it looks like they have found a love connection after the cameras stopped rolling!

Weeks before she announced her split with Blake, she posed with John at the Freeform Halloween Road preview night event in Los Angeles. At the time, she called him a “dear dear friend” on Instagram.

In late October, Katie and Blake announced their broken engagement. They wrote on Instagram, “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”