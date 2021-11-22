Pet-Friendly Travel Just Got Easier! Cassadee Pope Talks Mars Petcare’s New Airport Certification

Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope is dishing with “Extra’s” Katie Krause about a new pet-friendly Airport Certification from Mars Petcare!

The company launched a new Airport Certification through the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, and Pope’s local airport in Nashville was the first to attain this new pet-friendly designation.

Cassadee and her French bulldog named Cuppy got to experience the new amenities, and the singer said, “Everything they're providing is really special… It's all Astroturf and very safe for everyone. I'm really excited because Nashville is obviously my local airport and they've received the Airport Certification through Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, so I know the next time we travel it’s going to be super easy.”

What are the amenities? Pope revealed, “The dog park of course, they have a water station, there's a fake fire hydrant, it's just a really clean easy way for your dog to do their business before you get in the airport and there's a pet relief station in the airport which is great.”

Cassadee pointed out the new features also mean “less stress for us” as humans. “It’s like anyway to make [travel] easier is really nice.”