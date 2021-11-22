#FriedaBeMe! Miriam Haart Shows Us John Frieda Hair Care Products to Look and Feel Great

John Frieda Hair Care’s #FriedaBeMe campaign is encouraging everyone to embrace their true, authentic selves!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with reality star and entrepreneur Miriam Haart, who explained that “Frieda Be Me” is about reminding ourselves that even during the holiday season, “We deserve to celebrate who we are and what we stand for.”

Miriam also showed Katie some products that can help people feel confident about themselves, like the Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum to “smooth hair and to boost shine.”

The star also recommends Frizz Ease Secret Weapon cream for those lazy hair days, saying it is “best for dry hair.”