Teen Performers Sing 'Louder Than Words' from Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick... BOOM!'

Getty Images

With star Andrew Garfield a leading Oscar-nomination contender for his portrayal of the late composer-playwright Jonathan Larson, first-time feature-film director Lin-Manuel Miranda's "tick, tick... BOOM!" hit all the right notes in its Netflix debut this week following its splashy NYC premiere!

In honor of the film — a biographical musical about the life of "Rent" creator Larson adapted from his acclaimed show of the same title — Miranda is sharing a music video featuring emerging teen performers and filmmakers singing its iconic ballad "Louder Than Words."

In giving these young people the spotlight, the Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winner is underscoring the importance of the performing arts in public schools.

"I got my start in my school's performing arts program," Miranda says in his intro. "These programs are vital, not only to the entertainment industry, but to our culture. It’s important for us to celebrate the next generation of actors, singers and performers. So, in the spirit of reaching for the stars and pursuing your dreams, we invited schools across the country to celebrate the debut of 'tick, tick... BOOM!' on Netflix. Enjoy!"

Watch: