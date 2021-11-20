Britney Spears Thanks Lady Gaga... and Drags Christina Aguilera!

Instagram

Shots were fired in the world of pop on Friday when Britney Spears, recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, took to Instagram Stories to criticize her former co-star, pop princess rival, and friend Christina Aguilera for declining to speak up about her situation.

Britney posted a video of Christina speaking to reporters that included a question about Spears. "Have you had any communication?" someone asks in the clip, and before Christina can answer, a publicist interjects with, "No, we're not doin' that tonight," and pulls her away. As she leaves, Aguilera, says, "I can't. But I'm happy for her!"

Spears did not take kindly to Aguilera's refusal to comment more fully, writing, "I love and adore everyone who supported me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!!"

She went on, "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!!"

Britney might have missed it, but Xtina actually spoke up for her back in June, tweeting, "These past few days I have been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 @xtina

On a more positive note, Spears expressed her gratitude for "all the supporters who spoke up and supported me... Yes I do matter !!!!!"

Case in point: Lady Gaga. Britney's next two stories featured footage of Gaga taking time out to speak about Spears' conservatorship while promoting her film "House of Gucci."