Giveaways November 19, 2021
Win It! An American Cinematheque Gift Bag
You, too, can be a star! Win the same prize package given to presenters at the American Cinematheque Gala honoring Scarlett Johansson! From luxurious luggage to fashionable eyewear, you’ll be styling heading into winter!
Gift bag items include:
- AIDAN THE BRAND — Superior designed and engineered luggage, suitcase, and accessories intersecting lifestyle, fashion, and aesthetic. Prize includes one piece of luggage.
- FERRERO ROCHER — Ferrero Rocher 24-Piece Gift Box of fine hazelnut chocolates. Prize includes a homegood item.
- Four Seasons Resort Nevis — The modern embodiment of the spirit and soul of the Caribbean, this beachfront oasis is a place where smiles greet you as you step off the boat, where the crest of the sun over Nevis Peak sparkles on the waters of two oceans that meet but never cross. Nevis is a captivating combination of adventure, serenity, and recreation that just waits for your discovery. Prize includes a Four Seasons bag.
- Frank J. Sileo’s “Blossom and Bud” — A children’s book about positivity and that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors.
- Genusee — Genusee eyewear is made in Flint, Michigan, from recycled plastic water bottles as a result of the Flint Water Crisis. The brand creates jobs locally in the community for the structurally unemployable, and gives 1% back to the Flint Kids Fund.
- Never Go Alone — The Edition 01 Go Mask is handmade in Italy featuring ultra-lightweight layers treated with Viroblock Antimicrobial Technology.
- Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur, breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!
- Thrasio Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set — Elevate your craft cocktail game with this elegant 24-piece cocktail set, which includes shaker, jigger, muddler, ice tongs, strainer, wooden stand, and recipe cards so you can become a master mixologist at home!
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Giveaway ends on December 03, 2021.