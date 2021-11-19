Bobby Flay’s New Girlfriend Revealed

Getty Images

A month ago, famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay revealed that he was dating someone without sharing her identity.

During a cooking segment on “Today,” Bobby let it slip that he was making some vegetarian recipes since his girlfriend doesn’t eat meat.

When the hosts asked who his girlfriend was and how they met, he attempted to change the subject, saying, “Anyway!” before resuming his cooking.

The hosts continued to press Bobby about his new girlfriend, who they looked up on the internet. They quipped, “You are dating up, Bobby. You are a lucky man.”

While he wasn’t in the mood to spill details about his girlfriend then, he stepped out with his love earlier this month at the Breeders’ Cup Race, where they were seen sharing an embrace.

After his horse won the Breeders’ Cup Race, he said, “Winning a Breeders’ Cup Race is obviously a dream come true, but to be able to share it with your family, my daughter, my girlfriend, my business partner.”

The Sun reports Flay, 56, is dating writer Christina Perez, 40, whose work has appeared in Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Elle, Glamour, InStyle, Refinery29, and Harper's Bazaar.

Perez is also the senior content and creative director at CBD company Miss Grace.

See her Instagram here!