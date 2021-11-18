Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Welcome Baby #4!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Country star Thomas Rhett, 31, and wife Lauren Akins, 32, just welcomed their fourth daughter!

Thomas shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Lillie Carolina Akins 😍 born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy🙌 @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!”

He included a hospital photo of Lauren smiling as she cuddles with Lillie, as he gazes lovingly at the newborn.

Akins shared another photo of the baby girl, this time of herself face-to-face with the little one in a sweet mother-daughter moment.

She wrote, “Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins 💕 was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy.”

Lauren included these lyrics from “Jireh” by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music: “If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor How much more will He clothe you? If He watched over every sparrow How much more does He love you?”

Akins said the lyrics were “inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12,” adding, “Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us.”

Rhett announced Lauren’s pregnancy back in May during a concert in Texas, and later told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers why it was the right moment. “I was onstage in Texas last week and just decided it was time to announce to the crowd we were playing for, it was really special, my wife’s whole family was there, what a crazy thing to get to announce this year… We feel very blessed and excited.”

Thomas even shared the moment they suspected Lauren might be expecting, saying, “We were skiing in Colorado a couple a months ago, we were on a ski lift and my wife was feeling very nauseous and we all kind of joked, ‘You’re probably pregnant,’ thinking that she was obviously not and two days later, we took a pregnancy test and there were two pink lines immediately.”

He joked of having four girls, “It’s about to get so much crazier in my house, but I’m here for it.”

Rhett and Akins, who just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, are also the parents of Willa, 6, Ada, 4, and Lennon, who turns 2 in February.