Sources Just Dropped This News About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is heating up!

Sources tell Page Six that the reality star and “Saturday Night Live” cast member are officially dating.

The news comes after Flavor Flav shared an Instagram pic with the happy couple as they celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday at Kim’s mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

In the pic, Pete, Kim and Kris are all wearing Skims pajamas as Flav poses with his arms around Kim and Kris.

He wrote in the caption, “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday.”

Last month, Kim, 41, and Pete kissed for a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” in which they played Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.