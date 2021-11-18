Sam Asghari Says Fiancée Britney Spears Is ‘Doing Amazing’

Getty

Sam Asghari stepped out in L.A. for the premiere of “House of Gucci” just days after his fiancée Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended.

Britney has been sharing her feelings on social media, and Sam told “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Samantha Harris that Brit is “doing amazing; she’s living her life.”

He also revealed that Britney was joining him for dinner after the premiere: “We’re gonna meet up for a little sushi after.” Smiling, he added, “It’s her favorite meal. I’m a little boring, but I love all food. I love everything she loves.”

Sam shared that he was dressed in Versace, saying, “Donatella, I have the pleasure of wearing Versace. I’m not a glamorous guy, but when such a kind, kind person offered to dress me, I’m happy to come in in all Versace.”

Asghari said he was at the premiere to support Lady Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, adding, “He’s gonna take over the music industry.”