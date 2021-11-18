'My Unorthodox Life' Stars Batsheva Haart & Ben Weinstein Split

Getty Images

“My Unorthodox Life” star Batsheva Haart, 28, and her realtor husband Ben Weinstein are reportedly calling it quits after nine years of marriage.

A source told Us Weekly, “Batsheva and Ben are getting divorced… People change and shift, that’s what happened here. They made a loving decision to separate.”

According to the insider, Batsheva has been “living” at her mom Julia Haart’s house for “the last few weeks.”

The two haven’t commented on the split rumors, but Ben did hint that he was no longer on “My Unorthodox Life.” On Wednesday, he wrote on Instagram, “Officially not-famous.”

To fuel more rumors, the two have deleted photos of each other from their Instagrams.

The news comes just after the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary, which they did not celebrate on social media.

A few months ago, Batsheva and Ben discussed marrying young on her YouTube channel.

Ben said, “I don't regret getting married young because who I married, but I would not recommend getting married young.”

Batsheva shared her two cents, saying, “I never like to say I regret anything in my life, but if circumstances happened again, I definitely would not get married so young," she added. "Getting married at 19 is too young."

As for their own marriage advice, the pair stressed the importance of establishing “your own independence.” Ben explained, “Try to do as many things as you can on your own. Try to spend as much time on your own together, cooking dinner with each other, doing your own thing to establish your own independence and try not to start off your relationship by being reliant on other people."

We’ll have to see if the split is a storyline in the second season of “My Unorthodox Life.” On the first season, Batsheva and Ben didn’t see eye to eye on having kids. While he wanted to start a family, she wasn’t ready.