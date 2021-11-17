Rapper Young Dolph Dead at 36

Getty Images

Rapper Young Dolph aka Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. is dead at the age of 36.

According to FOX 13 Memphis, Young Dolph was gunned down at a cookie store on Wednesday.

Maurice Hill, the owner of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told the news outlet what his employee witnessed, saying that Dolph walked into the store to purchase cookies. Someone then drove up to the shop and fired into the store window, shooting and killing Dolph.

TMZ obtained video of the scene of the murder, where police have been investigating. Dolph’s Lamborghini was parked in front of the store.

The Memphis Police Department revealed there was someone with Dolph when he was shot down.

Four years ago, Dolph escaped death twice. In February 2017, Dolph’s SUV was shot at multiple times in Charlotte, North Carolina. In September 2017, Dolph was shot after three men confronted him outside a Hollywood hotel.

The incident in North Carolina most likely inspired his song “Bulletproof.”

Young Dolph is known for his songs “Major” and “On the River.”

After news broke about his death, many big names like Megan Thee Stallion and Gucci Mane, mourned his loss on social media.

Megan wrote on Instagram, "Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest in Peace to a real legend.”

Offset tweeted, "Damn R.I.P Dolph PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH.”

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021 @chancetherapper

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021 @gucci1017

DAMN! This One Hurt 😞

RIP DOLPH! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 17, 2021 @QuavoStuntin

IM HURT 😭😢💔💔 My house LOVES DOLPH this one hits hard! Praying for his family and all his loved ones. He was so humble man this is bullshit — BIA (@BIABIA) November 17, 2021 @BIABIA

Yo this is terrible RIP Young Dolph. Foreva. — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 17, 2021 @OsheaJacksonJr