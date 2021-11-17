Celebrity News November 17, 2021
Meghan Markle Tells Ellen Cute Story About Past Car Troubles
Meghan Markle is reminiscing about her days as an actress on a new episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”!
In a sneak peek of Thursday’s show, the Duchess of Sussex reveals she used to visit the Warner Bros. lot, where Ellen’s show tapes, for auditions.
Back then, she drove a “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport” with a “life of its own.”
Markle confessed she had to use a very unusual method for getting in and out of the vehicle, often hiding at the back of the parking lot so nobody would see her.
“At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door… I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and then crawl over all my seats… that’s how I would come to and fro.”
Ellen wondered if anyone ever noticed, and Meghan insisted, “No, I would play it off, like, ‘Oh, I’m just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script, oh maybe it’s back there…’ and then crawl all the way [in].”