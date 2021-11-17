Meghan Markle Tells Ellen Cute Story About Past Car Troubles

Meghan Markle is reminiscing about her days as an actress on a new episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”!

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s show, the Duchess of Sussex reveals she used to visit the Warner Bros. lot, where Ellen’s show tapes, for auditions.

Back then, she drove a “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport” with a “life of its own.”

Markle confessed she had to use a very unusual method for getting in and out of the vehicle, often hiding at the back of the parking lot so nobody would see her.

“At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door… I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and then crawl over all my seats… that’s how I would come to and fro.”